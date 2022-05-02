Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 29,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,469. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

