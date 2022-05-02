Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,262 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

FB stock traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,109,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.78. The firm has a market cap of $569.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

