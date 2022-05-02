Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,604 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 139,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,712. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.