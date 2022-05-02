Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $203,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 161,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.