Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $215,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $438.31. 24,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

