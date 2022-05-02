Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $883,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,921. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

