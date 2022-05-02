STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

STM opened at €35.74 ($38.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.83. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

