STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

