Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,716. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

