Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.11

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 2393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skorpios Trust purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

