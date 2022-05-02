Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.18 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

