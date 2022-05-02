StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVAUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

SVAUF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

