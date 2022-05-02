Storj Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $335.88 million and $26.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00100518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 389,333,720 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

