Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Major Shareholder Acquires $91,402.80 in Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.69. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summer Infant in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

