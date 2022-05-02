Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

