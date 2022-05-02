Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$76.00 to C$71.00. The company traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 38273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

