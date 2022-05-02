SUN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.26 or 0.07274143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038151 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

