SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Hits $174.49 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $174.49 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003269 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

