Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 44.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Surgalign by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.19 on Monday. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 137.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.