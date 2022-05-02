Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($124.73) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.57 ($130.72).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €113.45 ($121.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.05. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

