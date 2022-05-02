Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $275.08 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00258645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 639,379,658 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

