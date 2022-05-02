Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 4,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,143.02%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.