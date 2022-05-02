Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.11. 78,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

