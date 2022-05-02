Taseko Mines (TKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.86 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

TKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

