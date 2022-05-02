TD Securities Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$13.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

NFI stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.29. 565,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.27. The company has a market cap of C$870.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Insiders have purchased 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 in the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

