TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $709,000.

Shares of NYSE TDCX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. TDCX has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

