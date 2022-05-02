Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 31,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,775,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

