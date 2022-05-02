Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $76,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of TER opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

