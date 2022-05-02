The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allstate by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Allstate by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Allstate by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

