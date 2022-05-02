The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:GCV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

