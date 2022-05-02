The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 28.1% in April

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

