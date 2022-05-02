The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $870,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.24. The stock had a trading volume of 197,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,025. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $311.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

