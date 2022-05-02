The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG remained flat at $$32.62 during trading hours on Monday. 66,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

