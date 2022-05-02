The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $62,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.6% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

SHW stock opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

