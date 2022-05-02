The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 645,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.36 and a one year high of $189.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

