THEKEY Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $199,157.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

