Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$3.49 million for the quarter.
TMG stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.
