Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$3.49 million for the quarter.

TMG stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

