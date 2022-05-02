Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $4.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Timken by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

