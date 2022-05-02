Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

