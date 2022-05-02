TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.54 on Monday. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

In other news, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

