Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $20.01. Toast shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 297,535 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $875,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 741,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 661,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

