Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

