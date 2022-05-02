Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.51. 69,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,213. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.70.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.