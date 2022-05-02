Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.94 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,622.15 or 1.00022130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,477,556 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

