TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,673,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TDG stock opened at $594.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $644.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

