Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00009505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00102294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028697 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.