Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 153776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.