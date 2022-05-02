Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.38.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$30.89 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.93.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

