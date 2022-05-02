Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 812,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $69.44 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $66.69 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 288,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

