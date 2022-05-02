TRON (TRX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,610,623,890 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

